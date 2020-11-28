OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) Shares Bought by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) by 103.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 234,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 119,300 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned about 1.20% of OrthoPediatrics worth $10,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in OrthoPediatrics by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 364,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,718,000 after purchasing an additional 54,617 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in OrthoPediatrics by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 889,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,840,000 after purchasing an additional 40,156 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in OrthoPediatrics by 62.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 8,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in OrthoPediatrics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Daniel J. Gerritzen sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total value of $376,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 31,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,488,204.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen F. Burns sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total value of $345,030.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 33.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on KIDS. BidaskClub lowered OrthoPediatrics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. TheStreet upgraded OrthoPediatrics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered OrthoPediatrics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on OrthoPediatrics from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on OrthoPediatrics from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:KIDS opened at $46.98 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.26. OrthoPediatrics Corp. has a 1 year low of $32.21 and a 1 year high of $55.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 7.28 and a quick ratio of 5.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $918.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.62 and a beta of 0.78.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.07. OrthoPediatrics had a negative return on equity of 12.65% and a negative net margin of 34.26%. The firm had revenue of $22.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.73 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that OrthoPediatrics Corp. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

OrthoPediatrics Company Profile

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

