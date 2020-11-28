OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OptimizeRx Corporation provides consumer and physician platforms to help patients better afford and comply with their medicines and healthcare products. It offers pharmaceutical and healthcare companies effective ways to expand patient awareness, access and adherence to their brands. The Company offers marketing and advertising solutions by connecting patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical manufacturers through its consumer Websites. OptimizeRx Corporation is based in Rochester, Michigan. “

Get OptimizeRx alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of OptimizeRx from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of OptimizeRx from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of OptimizeRx from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of OptimizeRx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of OptimizeRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. OptimizeRx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.75.

Shares of NASDAQ OPRX opened at $25.15 on Thursday. OptimizeRx has a 1-year low of $6.50 and a 1-year high of $26.06. The company has a market cap of $379.99 million, a PE ratio of -53.51 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.02.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. OptimizeRx had a negative net margin of 23.79% and a negative return on equity of 14.44%. As a group, research analysts expect that OptimizeRx will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,614,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total value of $360,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,705 shares in the company, valued at $1,820,705.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Venator Capital Management Ltd. boosted its stake in OptimizeRx by 229.4% in the third quarter. Venator Capital Management Ltd. now owns 312,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,524,000 after buying an additional 217,900 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 1,818.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 85,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 80,992 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of OptimizeRx during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,132,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in OptimizeRx by 11.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in OptimizeRx by 34.2% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. 58.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About OptimizeRx

OptimizeRx Corporation operates as a digital health company that facilitates communication at point-of-care among various stakeholders in healthcare. Its cloud-based solution supports patient adherence to medications by providing real-time access to financial assistance, prior authorization, and critical clinical information; and network consists of electronic health record company platforms, which provide the ambulatory patient market with access to their workflow at the point-of-care.

Featured Article: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OptimizeRx (OPRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OptimizeRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimizeRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.