Oppenheimer Begins Coverage on The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE)

Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, AR Network reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $13.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on XONE. TheStreet raised shares of The ExOne from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Alliance Global Partners cut shares of The ExOne from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of The ExOne from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of The ExOne from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The ExOne from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.70.

NASDAQ:XONE opened at $12.71 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.38. The company has a market cap of $243.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.44 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The ExOne has a 52 week low of $3.55 and a 52 week high of $16.89.

The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. The ExOne had a negative net margin of 27.37% and a negative return on equity of 31.00%. On average, analysts expect that The ExOne will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John Irvin sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.87, for a total value of $135,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 31.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in XONE. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of The ExOne in the second quarter valued at about $96,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of The ExOne by 17.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 12,292 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The ExOne during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of The ExOne by 51.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 6,330 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The ExOne during the second quarter worth about $129,000. 55.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The ExOne Company develops, manufactures, and markets three-dimensional (3D) printing machines, 3D printed and other products, materials, and services to industrial customers primarily in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific regions. The company manufactures and sells 3D printing machines that serves direct and indirect applications, including components and tools to produce a component; and offers pre-production collaboration and print products for customers.

