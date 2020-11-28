Ontex Group (OTCMKTS:ONXXF) Lifted to “Neutral” at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Ontex Group (OTCMKTS:ONXXF) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating on shares of Ontex Group in a report on Monday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS ONXXF opened at $11.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.49. Ontex Group has a 52-week low of $11.50 and a 52-week high of $11.50.

Ontex Group NV manufactures and sells personal hygiene solutions for baby, feminine, and adult care in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It offers baby care products, such as baby diapers and pants, and wet wipes; feminine care products, including sanitary towels, panty liners, and tampons; and adult incontinence products comprising adult pants and diapers, incontinence towels, and bed protection products.

