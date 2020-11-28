Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Shares Sold by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,990 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned about 0.10% of Omnicell worth $3,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Omnicell by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 407,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,459,000 after purchasing an additional 104,977 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Omnicell by 10,295.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 102,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,209,000 after purchasing an additional 101,106 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Omnicell by 6.2% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,597,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,250,000 after purchasing an additional 93,387 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Omnicell by 656.3% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 106,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,979,000 after purchasing an additional 92,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Omnicell by 115.4% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 138,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,430,000 after purchasing an additional 73,982 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Omnicell alerts:

Omnicell stock opened at $106.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 94.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.23. Omnicell, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.24 and a twelve month high of $109.82.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.29. Omnicell had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 9.21%. Research analysts expect that Omnicell, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Omnicell from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Omnicell from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Omnicell from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Omnicell from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.57.

In related news, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.34, for a total transaction of $1,580,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,023,899.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 11,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.59, for a total transaction of $1,024,461.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,628,072.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,235 shares of company stock worth $2,961,600. Company insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Omnicell Profile

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies worldwide. The company offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

Further Reading: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.