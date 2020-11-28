Olympic Steel, Inc. (ZEUS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.02 on December 15th

Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZEUS opened at $15.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Olympic Steel has a 12-month low of $7.74 and a 12-month high of $18.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.78 and a 200-day moving average of $11.40. The stock has a market cap of $172.66 million, a PE ratio of -28.87 and a beta of 1.56.

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.06. Olympic Steel had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a negative return on equity of 2.20%. Equities research analysts expect that Olympic Steel will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Olympic Steel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th.

About Olympic Steel

Olympic Steel, Inc processes and distributes metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products segment sells and distributes processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheets, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

