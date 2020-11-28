Octopus Titan VCT (OTV2.L) (LON:OTV2) Insider Purchases £5,346.24 in Stock

Octopus Titan VCT (OTV2.L) (LON:OTV2) insider Tom Leader bought 5,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 96 ($1.25) per share, with a total value of £5,346.24 ($6,984.90).

OTV2 opened at GBX 85 ($1.11) on Friday. Octopus Titan VCT has a fifty-two week low of GBX 60 ($0.78) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 90.10 ($1.18). The company has a market capitalization of $886.85 million and a P/E ratio of 12.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 85.65 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 81.30.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 26th will be given a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 26th. Octopus Titan VCT (OTV2.L)’s payout ratio is currently 72.46%.

Octopus Titan VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in early stage startups, early stage development and expansion investments. It invests in companies that are not listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange. The fund seeks to invest in environmental, technology, media, telecoms, consumer lifestyle and wellbeing sectors.

