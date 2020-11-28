nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Shares Sold by Employees Retirement System of Texas

Employees Retirement System of Texas reduced its holdings in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 304,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,000 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas owned 0.18% of nVent Electric worth $5,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in nVent Electric during the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 150.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 4,651 shares during the period. Snow Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the second quarter worth about $207,000. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the second quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in nVent Electric during the third quarter valued at about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

NVT has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded nVent Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. TheStreet raised nVent Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on nVent Electric in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded nVent Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. nVent Electric has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.40.

NVT opened at $23.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. nVent Electric plc has a 12 month low of $10.53 and a 12 month high of $28.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.39.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. nVent Electric had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $509.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that nVent Electric plc will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 6th. Investors of record on Friday, October 23rd were given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 22nd. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.33%.

In related news, Director Jerry W. Burris sold 4,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $92,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,284. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

