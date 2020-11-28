Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Stock Holdings Lessened by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp reduced its holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 14.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,099 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 9,582 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $4,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 363 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in Northern Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Northern Trust by 1,482.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 459 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in Northern Trust by 95.2% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 648 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Northern Trust by 81.8% in the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 727 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.84.

Shares of NTRS opened at $96.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $86.49 and its 200-day moving average is $81.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Northern Trust Co. has a 12-month low of $60.67 and a 12-month high of $110.48.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The asset manager reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 20.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.23%.

In other news, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 15,400 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.24, for a total value of $1,497,496.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 29,154 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total transaction of $2,625,317.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,060 shares of company stock worth $5,035,451 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

