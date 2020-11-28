Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Price Target Raised to $26.00

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) had its target price upped by Credit Suisse Group from $17.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wedbush cut their target price on Nordstrom from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 14th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Nordstrom from $48.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. ValuEngine raised Nordstrom from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Nordstrom from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Nordstrom from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.50.
NYSE JWN opened at $26.73 on Wednesday. Nordstrom has a 12 month low of $11.72 and a 12 month high of $43.37. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.77.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JWN. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 143.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,480,408 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $22,711,000 after buying an additional 872,014 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 5.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,127 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the second quarter worth about $178,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the second quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the second quarter worth about $225,000. 64.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Nordstrom
Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.
