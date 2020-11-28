Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Price Target Raised to $26.00

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) had its target price upped by Credit Suisse Group from $17.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wedbush cut their target price on Nordstrom from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 14th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Nordstrom from $48.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. ValuEngine raised Nordstrom from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Nordstrom from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Nordstrom from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.50.

NYSE JWN opened at $26.73 on Wednesday. Nordstrom has a 12 month low of $11.72 and a 12 month high of $43.37. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.77.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.40. Nordstrom had a negative return on equity of 42.65% and a negative net margin of 3.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Nordstrom will post -3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JWN. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 143.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,480,408 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $22,711,000 after buying an additional 872,014 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 5.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,127 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the second quarter worth about $178,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the second quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the second quarter worth about $225,000. 64.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

