Nord/LB Analysts Give Deutsche EuroShop AG (DEQ.F) (ETR:DEQ) a €17.50 Price Target

Nord/LB set a €17.50 ($20.59) price objective on Deutsche EuroShop AG (DEQ.F) (ETR:DEQ) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on DEQ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €16.00 ($18.82) price objective on shares of Deutsche EuroShop AG (DEQ.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €26.00 ($30.59) price target on Deutsche EuroShop AG (DEQ.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €15.00 ($17.65) price objective on Deutsche EuroShop AG (DEQ.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Baader Bank set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on Deutsche EuroShop AG (DEQ.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Deutsche EuroShop AG (DEQ.F) in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €16.32 ($19.20).

Shares of DEQ opened at €17.67 ($20.79) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.84. Deutsche EuroShop AG has a 12 month low of €9.28 ($10.92) and a 12 month high of €26.92 ($31.67). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion and a PE ratio of -12.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €13.39 and its 200-day moving average is €12.69.

Deutsche EuroShop AG is a German-based international real estate investment company headquartered in Hamburg. It is the largest German investor in shopping centers, and the country's only publicly traded company to do so exclusively. At the end of 2010 the firm held investments in 18 properties, of which 14 were in Germany, two in Poland and one each in Austria and Hungary.

