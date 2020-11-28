NN Group’s (NNGRY) “Equal Weight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reissued their equal weight rating on shares of NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of NN Group in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of NN Group in a research report on Friday, August 21st. CSFB upgraded NN Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine upgraded NN Group from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of NN Group in a research report on Monday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS NNGRY opened at $20.42 on Tuesday. NN Group has a twelve month low of $10.55 and a twelve month high of $20.88. The company has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.07.

NN Group N.V., a financial services company, primarily provides life insurance products in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the United States, and Asia. The company operates through seven segments: Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Asset Management, Banking, and Other.

