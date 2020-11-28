NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) Stock Position Increased by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) by 21.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 519,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 91,036 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 0.61% of NMI worth $9,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NMIH. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of NMI by 206.5% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NMI by 37.2% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of NMI by 27.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of NMI by 4.8% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NMI by 71.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the period. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP William J. Leatherberry sold 3,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total transaction of $90,273.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Adam Pollitzer sold 54,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $1,293,568.29. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 174,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,120,582.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 99,089 shares of company stock valued at $2,296,474. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NMIH opened at $22.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $8.06 and a one year high of $35.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.91.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $107.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.02 million. NMI had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 43.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on NMI from $18.50 to $23.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on NMI from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. B. Riley lifted their price target on NMI from $20.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on NMI in a report on Friday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. NMI currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.13.

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, Internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

