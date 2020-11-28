Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) Upgraded to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) from a c rating to a b- rating in a report published on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Niu Technologies from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. CICC Research assumed coverage on Niu Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Niu Technologies from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded Niu Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Niu Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $23.50 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Niu Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.69.
NIU opened at $31.58 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.79, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.02. Niu Technologies has a one year low of $6.08 and a one year high of $37.44.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Niu Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Niu Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Niu Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $197,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Niu Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc bought a new position in shares of Niu Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $252,000. 18.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Niu Technologies
Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart electric-scooters in the People's Republic of China. The company offers NQi, MQi, UQi, and Gova series e-scooters; RQi and TQi series urban commuter electric motorcycles; and NIU Aero series professional mountain and road bicycles under the NIU brand name.
