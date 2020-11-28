Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) Upgraded to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) from a c rating to a b- rating in a report published on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Niu Technologies from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. CICC Research assumed coverage on Niu Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Niu Technologies from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded Niu Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Niu Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $23.50 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Niu Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.69.

Get Niu Technologies alerts:

NIU opened at $31.58 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.79, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.02. Niu Technologies has a one year low of $6.08 and a one year high of $37.44.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.29). Niu Technologies had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 20.01%. On average, analysts anticipate that Niu Technologies will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Niu Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Niu Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Niu Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $197,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Niu Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc bought a new position in shares of Niu Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $252,000. 18.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Niu Technologies

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart electric-scooters in the People's Republic of China. The company offers NQi, MQi, UQi, and Gova series e-scooters; RQi and TQi series urban commuter electric motorcycles; and NIU Aero series professional mountain and road bicycles under the NIU brand name.

Featured Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Niu Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Niu Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.