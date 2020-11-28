Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Niu Technologies is a provider of smart urban mobility solutions. It designs, manufactures and sells smart e-scooters. The company’s product portfolio consists of N, M and U with multiple models and specifications for consumer, delivery and sharing markets. Niu Technologies is based in Beijing, China. “

NIU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Niu Technologies from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. CICC Research began coverage on Niu Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Niu Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $23.50 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub raised Niu Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Niu Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $23.50 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.69.

Niu Technologies stock opened at $31.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 112.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.02. Niu Technologies has a one year low of $6.08 and a one year high of $37.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.11 and a 200 day moving average of $20.57.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.29). Niu Technologies had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 20.01%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Niu Technologies will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NIU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Niu Technologies in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Niu Technologies in the second quarter worth about $126,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Niu Technologies in the third quarter worth about $197,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Niu Technologies in the third quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Niu Technologies in the second quarter worth about $227,000. 18.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart electric-scooters in the People's Republic of China. The company offers NQi, MQi, UQi, and Gova series e-scooters; RQi and TQi series urban commuter electric motorcycles; and NIU Aero series professional mountain and road bicycles under the NIU brand name.

