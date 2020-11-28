NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NIKE (NYSE:NKE) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $141.00 target price on the footwear maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of NIKE have outpaced the industry year to date, reflecting significant upside after it swung to profits in first-quarter fiscal 2021. It reported top and bottom line beat, while earnings improved year over year. Results gained from strength in digital business across all regions. Digital sales for the NIKE brand improved double-digit growth across North America, Greater China, and APLA, along with triple-digit growth in EMEA. Moreover, decline in SG&A expenses on lower overhead costs and demand creation expenses aided earnings. Further, the company expects robust top line growth in fiscal 2021 owing to anticipated gains in the second half. However, soft traffic at retail stores and lower revenues at Wholesale business remain headwinds. Moreover, higher promotions and supply-chain costs hurt gross margin in the quarter.”

NKE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $117.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Rowe lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. 140166 lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of NIKE from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $137.44.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $134.25 on Wednesday. NIKE has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $136.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $128.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.37. The firm has a market cap of $210.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.55.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.49. NIKE had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The firm had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that NIKE will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 4th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 52.97%.

In other news, insider Heidi O’neill sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.06, for a total value of $2,531,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.95, for a total transaction of $3,098,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 737,276 shares of company stock worth $92,619,637 in the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 79.8% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 6,312 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 7,280 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 5,893 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 65,814 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $8,262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 3rd quarter worth about $214,000. 64.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

