NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on NICE. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of NICE from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of NICE in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of NICE from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of NICE from $212.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NICE from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $261.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $249.82.

Get NICE alerts:

NASDAQ NICE opened at $239.73 on Wednesday. NICE has a 1 year low of $110.59 and a 1 year high of $255.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a PE ratio of 79.12, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $235.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $211.74.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. NICE had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $412.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that NICE will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NICE. FMR LLC grew its holdings in NICE by 105.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,000,358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $567,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542,071 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in NICE in the 3rd quarter worth $85,914,000. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC bought a new stake in NICE in the 3rd quarter worth $69,146,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in NICE by 101.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 554,899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,010,000 after acquiring an additional 279,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in NICE in the 2nd quarter worth $44,813,000. 54.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NICE

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

Read More: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.