New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) Price Target Raised to $3.50

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) had its target price upped by Bank of America from $3.00 to $3.50 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a hold rating and issued a $2.50 price objective on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Maxim Group raised shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub lowered shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, September 26th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James restated a hold rating on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.93.

NASDAQ NYMT opened at $3.76 on Wednesday. New York Mortgage Trust has a 1 year low of $0.98 and a 1 year high of $6.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 42.01 and a quick ratio of 42.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.88 and a 200 day moving average of $2.61.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.18. Research analysts expect that New York Mortgage Trust will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Springhouse Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $548,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $172,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 217,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 7,147 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.05% of the company’s stock.

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes structured multi-family property investments, such as multi-family commercial mortgage-backed securities and preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; residential mortgage loans, including distressed residential mortgage loans, non-qualified mortgage loans, second mortgages, residential bridge loans, and other residential mortgage loans; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities(RMBS); agency RMBS and CMBS; and other mortgage-related, residential housing-related, and credit-related assets.

