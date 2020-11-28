NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Shares Bought by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 110.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,792 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,987 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 1.1% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,357 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 1.4% in the third quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 19,280 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC increased its stake in NetApp by 45.2% in the third quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 838 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in NetApp by 82.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 649 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 4.1% in the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 8,656 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. 92.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NTAP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on NetApp from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of NetApp from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of NetApp from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of NetApp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.28.

Shares of NTAP opened at $53.26 on Friday. NetApp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.66 and a 52-week high of $65.38. The company has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.26.

In other news, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 22,831 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.62, for a total transaction of $1,018,719.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,018,719.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

