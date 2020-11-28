Needham & Company LLC Raises Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) Price Target to $85.00

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) had its target price hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $70.00 to $85.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Anaplan from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital raised their target price on Anaplan from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Anaplan from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Anaplan in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Anaplan in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a hold rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $66.67.

PLAN stock opened at $68.81 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.83. The stock has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.71 and a beta of 2.02. Anaplan has a 52-week low of $26.04 and a 52-week high of $71.53.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 46.17% and a negative net margin of 36.81%. As a group, analysts predict that Anaplan will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 50,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.10, for a total value of $3,142,756.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,246,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,387,343.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sandesh Kaveripatnam sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total transaction of $804,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 90,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,052,209.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 581,896 shares of company stock worth $33,830,866. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Anaplan in the 2nd quarter valued at $141,000. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new stake in Anaplan during the 3rd quarter worth $911,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Anaplan by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 273,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,138,000 after purchasing an additional 7,863 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in Anaplan during the 2nd quarter worth $11,612,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Anaplan by 41.7% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 57,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 17,029 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform unites traditionally distinct or disconnected database structures, including relational, columnar, and online analytical processing with in-memory data storage and calculation that is used in connecting various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

