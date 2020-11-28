Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) Shares Bought by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,244,481 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,500 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned 2.23% of Navigator worth $10,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Navigator by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,220 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Navigator by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 72,691 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Navigator by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,405 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Navigator by 86.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,288 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,848 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Navigator by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 18,879 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,379 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.87% of the company’s stock.

NVGS has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Navigator from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. ValuEngine lowered Navigator from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Navigator from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st.

Shares of Navigator stock opened at $8.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $461.22 million, a PE ratio of -43.42 and a beta of 2.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Navigator Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $3.80 and a 12 month high of $13.99.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The shipping company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.10). Navigator had a negative return on equity of 0.16% and a negative net margin of 3.56%. Analysts expect that Navigator Holdings Ltd. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Navigator Company Profile

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of 38 semi- or fully-refrigerated liquefied gas carriers.

