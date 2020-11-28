Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) and cbdMD (NYSE:YCBD) Critical Contrast

Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) and cbdMD (NYSE:YCBD) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Natura &Co and cbdMD, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Natura &Co 0 0 0 0 N/A cbdMD 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Natura &Co and cbdMD’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Natura &Co $3.66 billion 3.56 $39.40 million $0.09 210.56 cbdMD $23.65 million 5.88 -$50.43 million N/A N/A

Natura &Co has higher revenue and earnings than cbdMD.

Profitability

This table compares Natura &Co and cbdMD’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Natura &Co N/A N/A N/A cbdMD 75.10% 61.77% 39.52%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.2% of Natura &Co shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.7% of cbdMD shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.3% of cbdMD shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

cbdMD beats Natura &Co on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Natura &Co Company Profile

Natura &Co Holding S.A. develops, produces, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and toiletries products. The company offers products for women and men, including skin care products for face and body, hair care and treatment products, cosmetics, fragrances, bath, sunscreen, oral hygiene, and baby and child care. It markets its cosmetics under the Natura, Aesop, and The Body Shop brand names through chain stores, electronic commerce, direct selling, and franchises primarily in Asia, North America, South America, Europe, and Oceania. Natura &Co Holding S.A. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in SÃ£o Paulo, Brazil.

cbdMD Company Profile

cbdMD, Inc. produces and distributes various cannibidiol (CBD) products. It owns and operates the consumer hemp-based CBD brand, cbdMD. The company's product categories include CBD tinctures, capsules, gummies, bath bombs, topical creams, and animal treats and oils. It also offers pet related CBD products under the Paw CBD brand name. The company distributes its products through an e-commerce Website, wholesalers, and various brick and mortar retailers in the United States. The company was formerly known as Level Brands, Inc. and changed its name to cbdMD, Inc. in May 2019. cbdMD, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

