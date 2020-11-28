Natixis Sells 642,430 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Natixis cut its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 72.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 247,648 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 642,430 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Intel were worth $12,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,413,363 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,645,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,810 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 35.5% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 826,767 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $42,810,000 after purchasing an additional 216,737 shares during the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the third quarter valued at $3,590,000. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Intel by 34.8% in the second quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc now owns 92,979 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,563,000 after purchasing an additional 24,002 shares during the period. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 137,966 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $7,143,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $47.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.09 and a 200-day moving average of $53.24. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.61 and a one year high of $69.29. The company has a market cap of $194.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.72.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business had revenue of $18.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.10%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (down from $45.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Bank of America cut shares of Intel from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Truist decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $61.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.69.

In other Intel news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total value of $216,832.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,214 shares in the company, valued at $700,465.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 8,021 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.96 per share, with a total value of $360,624.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,844 shares in the company, valued at $13,930,586.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,837 shares of company stock worth $371,360. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

