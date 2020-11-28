Natixis Sells 306,805 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Natixis cut its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 71.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,075 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 306,805 shares during the period. Natixis owned about 0.07% of Pioneer Natural Resources worth $10,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PXD. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter worth $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 306.3% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 321 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 200.6% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 490 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1,034.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 715 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PXD opened at $110.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.68, a P/E/G ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $48.62 and a 1-year high of $159.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $88.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.61.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The business’s revenue was down 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.99 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 26.89%.

PXD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist cut Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $147.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $109.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $161.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Pioneer Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.55.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 39 million barrels of oil, 16 million barrels of NGLs, and 83 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

