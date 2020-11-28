Natixis Reduces Stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Natixis cut its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 28.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,048 shares during the quarter. Natixis owned 0.05% of Church & Dwight worth $11,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 0.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 259,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,028,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 25,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 4.2% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight during the second quarter worth about $2,555,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Church & Dwight during the second quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.13, for a total transaction of $2,153,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,640 shares in the company, valued at $11,768,803.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

CHD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $86.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $75.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Church & Dwight from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.13.

NYSE:CHD opened at $86.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.23. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.98 and a 12 month high of $98.96. The firm has a market cap of $21.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 16.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.87%.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorization, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; and hair removal products under the FLAWLESS brand.

