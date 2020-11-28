Natixis Reduces Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Natixis cut its holdings in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 23.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 8,400 shares during the quarter. Natixis owned about 0.07% of Pool worth $9,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in POOL. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pool by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,973,088 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $536,428,000 after acquiring an additional 152,826 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Pool by 15.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 89,383 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $24,301,000 after acquiring an additional 11,700 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pool in the second quarter valued at $269,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pool during the third quarter worth about $340,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 22.1% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,778 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of POOL stock opened at $343.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a PE ratio of 48.95 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.06. Pool Co. has a 1 year low of $160.35 and a 1 year high of $391.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $351.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $304.74.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $992.20 million. Pool had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 69.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 10th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.79%.

POOL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sidoti raised their price target on Pool from $307.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Pool from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens started coverage on Pool in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $326.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Pool from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.50.

In other news, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 17,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.98, for a total value of $6,579,092.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 108,250 shares in the company, valued at $41,024,585. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 609 shares of Pool stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.04, for a total value of $227,790.36. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 14,442 shares in the company, valued at $5,401,885.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,049 shares of company stock worth $21,314,267 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and spas and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

