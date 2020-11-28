Natixis Raises Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Natixis boosted its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 20.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,666 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,966 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Honeywell International were worth $12,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Lucia Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,672 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 14,409 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares during the last quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 233,310 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,734,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in Honeywell International by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 48,485 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,978,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. 75.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc acquired 220,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.64 per share, with a total value of $800,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 97,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,808. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Rajeev Gautam sold 29,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.35, for a total transaction of $5,398,654.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 773,949 shares of company stock worth $2,987,675 and have sold 51,717 shares worth $9,097,448. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. HSBC cut shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $167.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.56.

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $209.41 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $184.25 and a 200 day moving average of $160.77. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.08 and a 52 week high of $210.00. The company has a market cap of $146.94 billion, a PE ratio of 30.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The business had revenue of $7.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.59%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. The Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

