Natixis Raises Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Natixis lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 453.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,463 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,171 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $7,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 673.9% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter worth about $46,000. 71.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on KMB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Kimberly-Clark from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price target on the stock. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $181.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Kimberly-Clark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.13.

In other news, Director Robert W. Decherd purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $132.67 per share, for a total transaction of $398,010.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 48,444 shares in the company, valued at $6,427,065.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

KMB opened at $141.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $141.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.11. The company has a market cap of $48.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $110.66 and a 52-week high of $160.16.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.04). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 812.50%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.12%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

