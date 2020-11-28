Natixis Purchases New Stake in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN)

Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 146,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,454,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Appian during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Appian by 1,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Appian during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Appian by 110.4% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Appian during the third quarter worth about $42,000. 38.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APPN opened at $193.87 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.79. The company has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -352.49 and a beta of 0.99. Appian Co. has a 1-year low of $29.07 and a 1-year high of $216.41.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.12. Appian had a negative return on equity of 15.16% and a negative net margin of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $77.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Appian Co. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Appian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Truist Financial increased their target price on Appian from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Appian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Appian from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Appian from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.80.

In other news, insider Robert Charles Kramer sold 64,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total transaction of $5,121,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,713,207.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Prashanth Boccassam sold 3,000 shares of Appian stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total value of $181,650.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 156,917 shares of company stock valued at $14,637,873. Insiders own 50.00% of the company’s stock.

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded.

