Natixis Purchases New Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Natixis acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 454,109 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,887,000. Natixis owned approximately 0.07% of Delta Air Lines as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 102.8% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 76.1% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 55.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, September 18th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Delta Air Lines from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.33.

In other Delta Air Lines news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 65,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total transaction of $2,182,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 341,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,452,794.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 13,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total transaction of $498,112.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 102,471 shares in the company, valued at $3,771,957.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 255,487 shares of company stock worth $9,077,952. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines stock opened at $41.06 on Friday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.51 and a 12 month high of $62.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.19 billion, a PE ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.73.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The transportation company reported ($3.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.10) by ($0.20). Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 42.88% and a negative return on equity of 39.69%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.32 earnings per share. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was down 75.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -10.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

