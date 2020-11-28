Natixis Purchases 119,726 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Natixis boosted its position in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 91.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 250,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,726 shares during the period. Natixis owned 0.06% of International Paper worth $10,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in International Paper by 278.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in International Paper in the third quarter valued at $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in International Paper during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in International Paper by 80.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in International Paper during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Get International Paper alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus downgraded International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of International Paper from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of International Paper in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. International Paper currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.42.

In other International Paper news, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.93, for a total transaction of $359,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of International Paper stock opened at $50.69 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.02. International Paper has a one year low of $26.38 and a one year high of $51.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.55 and a beta of 1.11.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.23. International Paper had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 2.37%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that International Paper will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a $0.5125 dividend. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. International Paper’s payout ratio is currently 46.28%.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating Kraft.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.