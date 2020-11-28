Natixis Makes New Investment in FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN)

Natixis bought a new stake in FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 222,410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,145,000. Natixis owned approximately 0.24% of FibroGen as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FGEN. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of FibroGen by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of FibroGen by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of FibroGen by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 3,036 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lifted its stake in FibroGen by 16.4% in the second quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 54,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 7,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. grew its holdings in FibroGen by 1.9% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 22,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. 73.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other FibroGen news, CFO Pat Cotroneo sold 3,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total transaction of $133,944.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 272,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,877,220.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider K Peony Yu sold 3,351 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total transaction of $147,477.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 198,934 shares in the company, valued at $8,755,085.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,425 shares of company stock valued at $1,554,175 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FGEN opened at $40.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.39 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 9.37 and a quick ratio of 9.26. FibroGen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.65 and a 1 year high of $51.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.40.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $1.15. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 60.97% and a negative net margin of 287.01%. The firm had revenue of $44.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.57) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FibroGen, Inc. will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FGEN shares. ValuEngine cut shares of FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of FibroGen in a report on Monday, October 26th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on FibroGen from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

