Natixis Makes New $7.37 Million Investment in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 25,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,373,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Moody’s by 8.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,002,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,847,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,576 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the second quarter worth $268,507,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Moody’s by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,691,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,388,828,000 after acquiring an additional 806,284 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Moody’s by 100.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 420,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $68,682,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MCO shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Moody’s from $293.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Atlantic Securities raised Moody’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Moody’s from $292.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Moody’s from $358.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.67.

In related news, CEO Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 42,662 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total value of $12,380,939.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 270,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,620,210.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MCO opened at $277.22 on Friday. Moody’s Co. has a 12 month low of $164.19 and a 12 month high of $305.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.06 billion, a PE ratio of 28.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $278.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $278.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 34.31% and a return on equity of 170.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 20th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is 27.02%.

Moody's Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings and assessment services; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

