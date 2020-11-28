Natixis Lowers Stock Holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Natixis lessened its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 368,236 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 190,831 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $10,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 20.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 507,149 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,571,000 after purchasing an additional 87,222 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 17,266 shares of the bank’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 143.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 95,160 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,235,000 after acquiring an additional 56,009 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 2nd quarter valued at about $487,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,979,000. Institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $39.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.00. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1-year low of $23.58 and a 1-year high of $52.48.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.13. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 6.79%. The company had revenue of $719.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 10th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.41%.

In other news, VP Randy R. Stewart sold 2,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.48, for a total transaction of $84,803.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,007 shares in the company, valued at $355,596.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 6,491 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.24, for a total transaction of $215,760.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,957 shares in the company, valued at $2,059,450.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ZION shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine lowered Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.88.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

Recommended Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZION? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION).

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.