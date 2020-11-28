Natixis Lowers Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Natixis reduced its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 86.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 389,482 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Zoetis were worth $10,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ZTS. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 81.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the second quarter worth about $221,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the second quarter worth about $3,426,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,001,000. Finally, Eukles Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 14,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ZTS. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $112.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Monday, September 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Zoetis from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Zoetis from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Gabelli cut Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Zoetis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.87.

Zoetis stock opened at $161.47 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $164.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The company has a market cap of $76.74 billion, a PE ratio of 47.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.14 and a twelve month high of $176.64.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.71, for a total transaction of $189,477.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,514 shares in the company, valued at $2,814,674.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Linda Rhodes sold 1,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.16, for a total value of $173,006.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,646.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 112,871 shares of company stock worth $18,609,469. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

