Natixis Invests $6.58 Million in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)

Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 70,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,582,000. Natixis owned 0.07% of Fastly as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its holdings in Fastly by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 7,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fastly by 1.6% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 9,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its position in shares of Fastly by 34.9% in the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its holdings in Fastly by 498.0% during the third quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in Fastly by 10.7% in the third quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. 61.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fastly alerts:

NYSE FSLY opened at $84.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of -131.72 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 13.72 and a current ratio of 13.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.37 and a 200-day moving average of $76.77. Fastly, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.63 and a 52-week high of $136.50.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. Fastly had a negative net margin of 24.07% and a negative return on equity of 16.24%. As a group, analysts predict that Fastly, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Fastly from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. FBN Securities assumed coverage on Fastly in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Fastly from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.67.

In other Fastly news, CEO Joshua Bixby sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.26, for a total value of $1,565,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 323,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,307,640.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sunil Dhaliwal sold 129,193 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.22, for a total transaction of $11,784,985.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 696,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,541,297.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,390,721 shares of company stock valued at $121,111,744. 24.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fastly Company Profile

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the Internet. It is a programmable platform designed for Web and application delivery.

Further Reading: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.