Natixis Invests $11.33 Million in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Natixis bought a new stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 86,907 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,334,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,369,475 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,689,788,000 after acquiring an additional 592,297 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,712,001 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,678,620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523,364 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,334,892 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,608,593,000 after acquiring an additional 238,082 shares in the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 4,745.5% in the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,506,707 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,225,111,000 after purchasing an additional 10,289,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Franchise Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 4,390,019 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $579,702,000 after purchasing an additional 38,754 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler lowered Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Truist dropped their price target on Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Monday, November 16th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $142.00 to $127.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.86.

In other news, EVP Matthew Bilbey sold 330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.29, for a total transaction of $39,035.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,056,802.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.45, for a total transaction of $110,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,008,933.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 576,991 shares of company stock valued at $72,461,806 over the last 90 days. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:EA opened at $124.17 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $124.01 and a 200-day moving average of $129.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $35.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.94. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.69 and a twelve month high of $147.36.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

