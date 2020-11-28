Natixis Invests $10.59 Million in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Natixis bought a new stake in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 150,755 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $10,591,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFC. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of V.F. by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 81,457 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,964,000 after purchasing an additional 6,329 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in V.F. by 113.3% in the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 12,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in V.F. by 773.1% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 27,572 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 24,414 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in V.F. by 60.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 253,132 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $15,425,000 after acquiring an additional 95,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of V.F. by 298.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 498 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Get V.F. alerts:

VFC has been the topic of several analyst reports. 140166 increased their target price on shares of V.F. from $69.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on V.F. from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded V.F. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on V.F. from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. V.F. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.26.

In other V.F. news, Director W Alan Mccollough sold 9,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total transaction of $637,327.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,829,405.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Laura C. Meagher sold 27,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total transaction of $2,129,797.55. Insiders have sold 152,800 shares of company stock valued at $11,927,439 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V.F. stock opened at $85.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -659.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.61. V.F. Co. has a twelve month low of $45.07 and a twelve month high of $100.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.20.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The textile maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.19. V.F. had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 16.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. This is a boost from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is 71.64%.

V.F. Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

Recommended Story: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.