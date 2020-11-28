Natixis Has $8.31 Million Stock Holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Natixis reduced its stake in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 13.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 597,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 95,884 shares during the period. Natixis owned about 0.11% of AGNC Investment worth $8,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AGNC Investment during the third quarter worth $43,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 770.7% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,713 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in AGNC Investment by 111.5% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 5,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. grew its holdings in AGNC Investment by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 7,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares during the period. 57.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AGNC opened at $15.57 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.44 and a 200 day moving average of $13.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.53 and a beta of 0.97. AGNC Investment Corp. has a twelve month low of $6.25 and a twelve month high of $19.65.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.24. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 17.91% and a positive return on equity of 16.29%. The firm had revenue of $302.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. AGNC Investment’s revenue for the quarter was up 153.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a nov 20 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 9.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

AGNC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 19th. BTIG Research began coverage on AGNC Investment in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on AGNC Investment from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. AGNC Investment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.14.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

