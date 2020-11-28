Natixis Has $8.12 Million Position in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Natixis grew its position in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) by 98.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,451 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,320 shares during the quarter. Natixis owned approximately 0.16% of Ralph Lauren worth $8,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 1.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 90,924 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,077,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 5,515 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the second quarter valued at about $293,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 459.7% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,189 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 11,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 6.8% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,216 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Barclays downgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 25th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $72.50 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ralph Lauren has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.94.

In related news, Director Michael A. George purchased 3,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $66.51 per share, for a total transaction of $250,742.70. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,285.43. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 35.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RL opened at $87.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.58 and its 200 day moving average is $73.05. The stock has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.31, a P/E/G ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.20. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 1-year low of $59.82 and a 1-year high of $128.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing accessories, which comprise sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, tabletops, floorcoverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

See Also: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.