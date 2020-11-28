Natixis Has $7.22 Million Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Natixis grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 119,707 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,336 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $7,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cpwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 13,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. TL Private Wealth lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 12,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 47,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 77,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,421,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 43,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IEFA opened at $67.69 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84.

