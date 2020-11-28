Natixis Has $7.13 Million Stock Holdings in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Natixis decreased its stake in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 157,534 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 107,775 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Southern Copper were worth $7,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Balentine LLC increased its holdings in Southern Copper by 157.9% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 673 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Southern Copper in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Southern Copper in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Southern Copper by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the third quarter worth about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on SCCO. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Southern Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Southern Copper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.57.

In related news, Chairman German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 39,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total value of $2,389,711.38. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 2,122,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,097,562.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 602,613 shares of company stock valued at $33,929,031. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Southern Copper stock opened at $60.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.04 billion, a PE ratio of 40.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.16. Southern Copper Co. has a 52 week low of $23.43 and a 52 week high of $61.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 4.33.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 16.20%. Research analysts forecast that Southern Copper Co. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 9th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.17%.

About Southern Copper

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

See Also: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.