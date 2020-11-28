Natixis Has $14.16 Million Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Natixis grew its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 1,222.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 67,061 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,989 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Cummins were worth $14,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Cummins by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 167,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,021,000 after acquiring an additional 5,433 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Cummins by 3.1% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 19,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,464,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Cummins by 28.8% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 37,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,429,000 after buying an additional 8,304 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 9,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after buying an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $502,000. Institutional investors own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

CMI has been the topic of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cummins from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Cummins from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Cummins from $221.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Cummins from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $212.37.

CMI stock opened at $229.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $33.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $226.74 and a 200-day moving average of $198.21. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.03 and a 12-month high of $244.67.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $1.16. Cummins had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 8.12%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.88%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

