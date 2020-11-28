Natixis Has $13.62 Million Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Natixis lowered its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 75.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,238 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 83,039 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Netflix were worth $13,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 168.4% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 51 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 1,525.0% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 65 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 600.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $491.36 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $290.25 and a 52 week high of $575.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $500.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $482.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $217.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.00.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.39). Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 21,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.89, for a total value of $9,881,368.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 34,853 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.68, for a total transaction of $16,613,728.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,613,728.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 240,696 shares of company stock valued at $124,028,118. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NFLX. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $470.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $630.00 to $643.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Netflix from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Pivotal Research increased their price target on Netflix from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Netflix from $575.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Netflix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $528.74.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

