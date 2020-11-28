Natixis Has $12.20 Million Stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Natixis reduced its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 130,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,070 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Republic Services were worth $12,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RSG. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Republic Services during the 1st quarter valued at $130,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 104.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 143,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,570,000 after purchasing an additional 73,568 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 6.5% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 2.6% in the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 21,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 5.1% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,874,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 14,710 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total transaction of $1,400,392.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RSG opened at $97.04 on Friday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.37 and a 12 month high of $103.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $30.93 billion, a PE ratio of 29.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.61.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 10.35%. Republic Services’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 5th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.90%.

Several research firms have weighed in on RSG. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Republic Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Argus upped their price objective on Republic Services from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.43.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

