Natixis Has $12.06 Million Stock Holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Natixis increased its stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 1,042.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 237,240 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 216,478 shares during the quarter. Natixis owned about 0.10% of Evergy worth $12,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EVRG. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Evergy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,504,000. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Evergy by 39.1% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 7,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Evergy by 17.1% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 2,521 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in Evergy by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 144,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,337,000 after acquiring an additional 26,370 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Evergy by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 168,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,564,000 after acquiring an additional 34,287 shares during the period. 81.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Charles A. Caisley sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.94, for a total value of $57,940.00. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVRG stock opened at $55.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.78. Evergy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.01 and a 12 month high of $76.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.38.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.16. Evergy had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 8.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. This is a positive change from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. Evergy’s payout ratio is currently 74.05%.

EVRG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Evergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Evergy in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Evergy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.90.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri. It generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas and oil, uranium, wind, hydroelectric, landfill gas, and solar energy sources, as well as other renewable sources.

