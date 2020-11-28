Natixis Has $11.50 Million Stock Holdings in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Natixis lifted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) by 1,973.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 825,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 786,075 shares during the period. Natixis owned about 0.16% of Teck Resources worth $11,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 72.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 360,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,365,000 after acquiring an additional 152,124 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Teck Resources by 16.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the first quarter worth $83,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 25.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,740,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,281,000 after buying an additional 757,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 38.4% during the second quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 38,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 10,688 shares in the last quarter. 45.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TECK shares. Benchmark lowered their target price on Teck Resources from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Teck Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Teck Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.06.

TECK stock opened at $16.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of -11.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.98. Teck Resources Limited has a 1-year low of $5.60 and a 1-year high of $17.77.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. Teck Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.65% and a negative net margin of 10.04%. The firm’s revenue was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Teck Resources Limited will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.0382 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is currently 6.76%.

Teck Resources Profile

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead and molybdenum concentrates.

