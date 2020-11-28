Natixis Has $11.12 Million Stock Holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Natixis lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 546,176 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 159,840 shares during the period. Natixis owned 0.11% of Franklin Resources worth $11,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Franklin Resources by 86.7% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Franklin Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Balentine LLC raised its holdings in Franklin Resources by 67.1% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 60.8% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 34.8% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. 44.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BEN opened at $22.27 on Friday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.91 and a fifty-two week high of $27.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.33 and a 200 day moving average of $20.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.19.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The closed-end fund reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.12). Franklin Resources had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BEN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Bank of America upgraded Franklin Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Franklin Resources from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Franklin Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.05.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

