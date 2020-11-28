Natixis Has $11.04 Million Position in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)

Natixis lowered its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 236,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the period. Natixis owned approximately 0.18% of Herbalife Nutrition worth $11,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HLF. UBS Group AG raised its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 294.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 65,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after buying an additional 49,140 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the second quarter worth approximately $249,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the second quarter worth approximately $1,578,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 7.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 214,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,629,000 after purchasing an additional 14,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 120.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 148,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,932,000 after purchasing an additional 81,247 shares in the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HLF shares. TheStreet raised shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. ValuEngine cut Herbalife Nutrition from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Cfra raised Herbalife Nutrition from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

In other news, Director Richard H. Carmona sold 1,552 shares of Herbalife Nutrition stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total value of $75,830.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,180,848.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Herbalife Nutrition stock opened at $49.21 on Friday. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a one year low of $20.73 and a one year high of $52.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.23. The company has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 1.16.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.22. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 120.60% and a net margin of 5.89%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

Herbalife Nutrition Profile

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition. It offers weight management products, including meal replacement products, protein shakes, drink mixes, weight loss enhancers, and healthy snacks; targeted nutrition products, which include dietary and nutritional supplements that contain herbs, vitamins, minerals, and other natural ingredients; outer nutrition products, such as facial skin, body, and hair care products; and energy, sports, and fitness products comprising N-R-G tea and energy drink products.

