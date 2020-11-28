Natixis Has $10.33 Million Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Natixis lessened its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 73.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,428 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 94,450 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Illumina were worth $10,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Illumina by 6,236.4% in the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,336,418 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $767,343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299,545 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Illumina by 125.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 589,717 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $182,270,000 after buying an additional 327,887 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Illumina in the third quarter valued at about $54,581,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Illumina by 155.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 280,523 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $86,704,000 after buying an additional 170,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd increased its stake in Illumina by 32.0% during the second quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 603,896 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $223,653,000 after acquiring an additional 146,320 shares during the period. 92.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Illumina alerts:

ILMN has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group lowered Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $390.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $380.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Illumina in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $355.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Illumina presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $323.22.

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.00, for a total value of $33,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,277,248. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.35, for a total value of $1,421,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 214,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,376,441.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,891 shares of company stock worth $8,582,040. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ILMN opened at $317.03 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $313.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $342.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.88. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $196.78 and a 52-week high of $404.20. The company has a market cap of $46.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.56, a PEG ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.10.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.25. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 19.70%. The company had revenue of $794.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.97 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments.

See Also: Earnings Per Share



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.